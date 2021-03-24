Fruitland’s Landen Mendive shut the Bulldogs out, scattering five hits in seven innings, as the Grangeville High School baseball boys fell 4-0 in the final of the Bill Betts Tournament Saturday, March 20, at Payette.
Reece Wimer had two hits including a double, but the score remained tied through three innings as GHS starter Tom Reynolds held off Fruitland’s offense into the fourth. After Fruitland took the lead, Dane Lindsley relieved in the fifth.
After that, Grangeville hit the road to Meridian to play Cole Valley. Down 3-0 in the first, GHS turned to relief pitcher Miles Lefebvre to get out of an early jam. The Bulldogs at bat then worked over Cole Valley’s pitchers, scoring 10 runs in short order. With four in the second, GHS took the lead, 4-3, and grew that to a 17-5 final.
GHS notched 14 hits including four by Wimer, two apiece by Lindsley and Lefebvre and a slough of extra-base bashes. Lindsley hit his second home run of the season, Lefebvre tripled and GHS got doubles from Reynolds and Rusty Baggett.
With the split, the Bulldogs bagged their seventh win in 10 games so far this season.
The Bulldogs beat Payette 4-0 and Melba 10-0 in Payette Friday, March 19, to reach the title round.
Against Melba, GHS led 1-0 after Blake Schoo scored leading off, then converted free bases for Reece Wimer and Jared Lindsley into a 3-0 lead during the second inning. The Bulldogs went on to win by 10-run rule, as Schoo faced 18 batters in five innings on the hill.
Against Payette, Schoo scored in the first and pitchers Reece Wimer, Miles Lefebvre and Tommy Reynolds made it stand as a shutout in seven innings.
