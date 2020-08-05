The 2020 edition of the Walt Luman Memorial held last weekend at Grangeville Country Club saw a full field of golfers in two-man pairings, which made for long days on the links, but also big prizes for those who topped the scoring. At midday on Sunday, Aug. 2, with nine holes still to play, Cooper Wright of Grangeville told the Free Press his team was near the forefront of the hunt for the overall best score. As it turned out, Wright and partner Jason Huff of Moscow finished with the top gross, with 66 each day for 132 overall. The best net went to Cody Northrup and Dave Jones, both of Grangeville, at 120 for the weekend. See this week’s “Scoreboard” for the other top placings.
Pictured is Jim Schmidt of Grangeville pumping his fist after sinking a tough birdie putt on No. 9, lifting his pairing to two-over with two holes remaining. Schmidt’s partner, Jeff Blackmer of Grangeville, called it a huge shot. “We’ve been on a bogie train the last few holes,” he said. They went on to claim first gross in the second flight.
