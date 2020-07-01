The 2020 Camas Prairie Zephyrs are (from left): back row, head coach Dave Shears, Tom Reynolds, Reece Wimer, Blake Schoo, Dane Lindsley, Dean Johnson, Troy Aragon and assistant coach Nolan Schoo; and, front row, Noah Behler, Colton McElroy, Dalton Ross, Tori Ebert, Gannon Garmon, James Aragon, and Carter Shears.
Having started the season 2-4, including a sweep of Orofino June 25 at Grangeville High School, the remainder of the Zephyrs schedule is as follows: 5/7 p.m. July 1 at Orofino, 1/3 p.m. July 4 against Moscow, 3/5 p.m. July 6 at CDA, TBD July 9-12 at CDA Tournament, 10/noon July 18 against Sandpoint at Orofino, 1/3 p.m. July 19 at Lakeland, and postseason tournament games TBD July 27-Aug. 1.
