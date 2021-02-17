NEW MEADOWS — Garden Valley took an early lead and pushed on to a 55-37 win over Salmon River during the Long Pin Conference’s District III tournament runner-up game last Thursday night, Feb. 11.
Sofie Branstetter scored 19 points for SRHS. Garden Valley’s run then ended with a play-in loss to Richfield last Saturday at Twin Falls, leaving Tri-Valley as the Long Pin’s lone representative at state this season. Kendrick qualified out of District II, and the 1AD2 field also includes Carey, Mackay, Mullan, Rockland and Camas County.
Earlier in the week, Salmon River beat Council 35-30 on the strength of 12 points apiece by Bransetter and Alethea Chapman.
Salmon River finished the season 9-8.
