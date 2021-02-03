Raney Walters (14 points), Jordyn Pottenger (11) and Alethea Chapman (11) lifted the Salmon River basketball girls to a 49-47 win over Council last Thursday night, Jan. 28. Pottenger scored nine after halftime and four during the fourth quarter as SRHS turned away Council’s late run. Earlier in the week, Garden Valley blunted a 17-point performance by Sofie Branstetter by taking a 27-17 halftime lead and matching SRHS essentially shot for shot to win 45-33.
The Long Pin Conference’s district tournament begins with Salmon River taking on Cacade at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 3 in New Meadows.
Salmon River swept Cascade during a home-and-home late last month; with a Wednesday night win, Salmon River would play No. 1 seed Tri-Valley at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 8 at Meadows. Tournament play continues Feb. 10, with the district champion on to state and the runner-up to be determined Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.