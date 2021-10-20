GRANGEVILLE — The earliest round of the 2021-22 edition of the annual Elks National Hoop Shoot free throw contest is at GEMS Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m., with boys and girls divisions for GEMS students ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. Age groups are based on age as of April 1, 2022.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments