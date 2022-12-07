CV's Jada Schilling photo

CV's Jada Schilling battled for a shot after this offensive rebound.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — Having opened up a lead during the second quarter only to see Genesee tie it at 23-all and go ahead 25-23, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls got back-to-back-to-back hoops from Trinity Yocum, Jada Schilling and Megan Myers for a 30-25 halftime lead on Saturday, Dec. 3. During the third quarter CV widened that lead out to 40-29, with a triple by Shada Edwards and a score off an inbounds set by Schilling giving the Rams their largest lead.

But Genesee scored the first six points of the fourth and eventually tied it at 42-all on the way to a 49-46 win.

