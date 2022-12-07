KOOSKIA — Having opened up a lead during the second quarter only to see Genesee tie it at 23-all and go ahead 25-23, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls got back-to-back-to-back hoops from Trinity Yocum, Jada Schilling and Megan Myers for a 30-25 halftime lead on Saturday, Dec. 3. During the third quarter CV widened that lead out to 40-29, with a triple by Shada Edwards and a score off an inbounds set by Schilling giving the Rams their largest lead.
But Genesee scored the first six points of the fourth and eventually tied it at 42-all on the way to a 49-46 win.
Edwards banked in a three-pointer from right wing with about 20 seconds remaining, lifting CV within two, 48-46, but Genesee essentially ended the contest by rebounding a miss of the front end of a one-and-one after the Rams had to foul.
Edwards scored 19 points and Myers finished with 10 for CV.
Next, Clearwater Valley hosts Kamiah for the annual Upriver Rampage, with the varsity boys to play after the varsity girls game, which tips off at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. CV played at Kamiah after the print deadline Dec. 6. The Rams play at Potlatch Dec. 9, at Kendrick Dec. 12, and at home against Lapwai Dec. 15.
