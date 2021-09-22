KOOSKIA — Visiting Genesee took the opening kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and put two more scores in the end zone during the first quarter of a 50-44 win over Clearwater Valley last Friday night, Sept. 17. But the Rams matched each Genesee touchdown, and pulled ahead during the fourth quarter on a 25-yard run by Bass Myers.

Genesee scored the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left, according to the Lewiston Tribune, then turned the ensuing kickoff into a turnover. The game had already featured a couple of kick return touchdowns, with Jack Johnson having gotten one for Genesee and Ridge Shown having run one back for CV.

CV’s Dylan Pickering totaled 270 rushing yards.

With the loss, the Rams sit 0-3 in the standings and visit Logos of Moscow on Friday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments