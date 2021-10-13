GENESEE — After a couple of quick stops by the Kubs defense via an interception by Connor Weddle and a sack-fumble forced by Kolby Hix and recovered by Wyatt Wanaka, a snappy drive put the Kamiah football boys ahead of Genesee 6-0 last Saturday, Oct. 9.
Willis Williamson barreled into the end zone at 7:01 of the first quarter, and deflected a pass on second-and-five during Genesee’s ensuing drive. But after a holding penalty made Genesee retry from second-and-22, the Bulldogs converted a fourth-and-11 and went on to take the lead on the first of four touchdown passes from Angus Jordan to Nolan Bartosz.
Kamiah scored two more touchdowns during the first half, with Williamson finishing another run in the end zone, and with David Kludt’s pass to Kolby Hix plus Kludt’s conversion run, which tied the score at 20-all at 4:07 before halftime.
Genesee countered with a run-heavy drive that sapped most of the rest of the second quarter clock, which culminated with the second of Jack Johnson’s three touchdown runs on the day. It gave Gensee the lead for good, and the Bulldogs extended it to a 64-34 final by limiting the Kubs to just two more scores.
One came by way of a fourth down pass from Kludt to Williamson, who broke it down the visitors’ sideline with 7:24 left in the third, narrowing Genesee’s lead to 34-26.
The last came on a throw from Kendrick Wheeler to Cloud Guffey with 3:15 left in the contest.
In between, Jordan threw three touchdown passes — two more to Bartosz — and Genesee’s Cy Wareham booked an interception return touchdown.
Up next, Kamiah hosts Potlatch at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 15.
