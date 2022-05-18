JULIAETTA — Prairie’s softball season ended with a 6-2 loss to Genesee May 10, as a 2-0 Pirates lead slipped away during the fourth inning of what ended up a 6-2 final score. Delanie Lockett had two hits, and Laney Forsmann, Kaylie Lockett and Grace Farr had a single apiece for PHS.

