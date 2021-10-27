LEWISTON — Prairie’s hunt for a state volleyball tournament return came to an end last week with a loss to Genesee, 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 13-25, 25-13) at the LCSC Activity Center. With a win the Pirates would have faced Logos, which Genesee beat to advance to a state play-in game. Genesee won that play-in in straight sets, giving the Whitepine League three representatives at the 1AD1 state tournament Oct. 29-30 at LCSC. Troy and Potlatch are the top two seeds statewide, and Genesee slotted in at No. 4.
