GRANGEVILLE — With a hook shot midway through the third quarter, Dane Lindsley put the GHS basketball boys 16 points ahead of Genesee last Saturday, Feb. 6, but Genesee struck back in stunning fashion and won 52-50. As fouls piled up against both sides, Genesee outscored Grangeville 15-8 from the free throw line, with several of those priming a run that saw the visiting Bulldogs trim Grangeville’s lead to six by the end of the third period. Despite the disparity at the line, the Bulldogs would have carried a double-digit lead to the fourth if not for back-to-back three-pointers by Genesee’s Carson Schwartz, who brought the visitors within six, 45-39.
Grangeville’s Blake Schoo (14) and Tori Ebert (10) had GHS up by seven with about five minutes left, but a triple by Genesee’s Cy Wareham cut that to four, 48-44. The pace of play and defense on both sides tightened, and Caleb Frei was the only Grangeville player who scored during the rest of the game.
Genesee caught a spark in the form of a turnover with about two minutes left, which Spence converted for a layup. Genesee’s Dawson Durham (18) tied it at 50-all with a pair of foul shots, then ended up in the right place at the right time to score off an airballed three-point shot with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Earlier in the week, Grangeville belted CV 59-30.
Next, Grangeville hosts Kendrick at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Feb. 11.
