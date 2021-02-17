KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys will be on the road when the Whitepine League’s district playoff begins Monday, Feb. 20, against the No. 3 seed, and Genesee is among the roadblocks the Rams would have to clear to qualify for state play next month. When the Rams and Bulldogs collided last Tuesday, Feb. 9, Genesee prevailed 60-45, pulling ahead out of a 23-all halftime tie. The Rams were set to play Lapwai Feb. 16, but school was called off that day due to snow and the game remained in the process of being rescheduled at press time.

