COEUR D’ALENE — With an assist from Emilio Barela, Grangeville’s Aidan Acton scored the first goal during the Bulldogs’ visit to Coeur d’Alene Charter last Friday, Sept. 11. Charter answered eight minutes later, and the contest ended in a 1-1 tie. With the goal, GHS made much of few opportunities, as keeper Bryan Gomez notched eight saves while Grangeville’s attack totaled three shots on goal among six chances in all. Charter won the girls game 15-0.

