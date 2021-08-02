Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The GHS football team's annual combine will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the high school weight room, with parent meeting at 7 p.m. that night in the library. Reminder: All incoming freshmen and juniors need physicals.

