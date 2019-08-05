GRANGEVILLE – Bulldogs football parents and players are to meet coaches and do paperwork for the upcoming season at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the GHS gym. The team will be holding its annual combine at 5 p.m. that day.
