Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The football Bulldogs open on the road this Saturday night, Aug. 27, at Owyhee High School, against Cole Valley Christian.

The teams last met in the 2A state playoffs in November 2019, when Cole Valley prevailed 37-0. Since then, Cole Valley has gone 8-8, while GHS has put up a 7-9 overall record.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments