GRANGEVILLE — The football Bulldogs open on the road this Saturday night, Aug. 27, at Owyhee High School, against Cole Valley Christian.
The teams last met in the 2A state playoffs in November 2019, when Cole Valley prevailed 37-0. Since then, Cole Valley has gone 8-8, while GHS has put up a 7-9 overall record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.