Mia Rioux

During the soccer season opener last Wednesday, Aug. 26, McCall made sure Grangeville’s Mia Rioux (pictured) had little room to run. Timberlake took a 3-0 lead last Friday, Aug. 28, in Grangeville, but couldn’t keep the Bulldogs in check, as the defense tightened up. Rioux was in on all three Grangeville goals, as the Bulldogs tied the score on a hat trick by Naomi Connolley, whose goals all followed from passes she received from Rioux.

GRANGEVILLE — McCall, with 34 on its roster, wore the Grangeville girls out in a 3-0 shutout on the first day of the season last Wednesday, Aug. 26. Timberlake led Grangeville’s first league game of 2020 3-0 before the Bulldogs finally broke through. The formula — defensive stops, followed by pushes up to midfielder Mia Rioux, followed by through passes from Rioux to Naomi Connolley — resulted in a hat trick for Connolley and a 3-3 draw for GHS.

Naomi Connolley

Grangeville's Naomi Connolley found room against McCall during the Bulldogs' season opener (pictured) last Wednesday, Aug. 26, but broke through for Grangeville's first goals of the season with a hat trick against Timberlake Aug. 28.

On the boys side, McCall won the season opener 7-1 and Timberlake prevailed 1-0 last Friday, despite the 17 shots the Bulldogs generated. Only six of those ended up on goal, coach Mike Connolley told the Free Press.

Sebastian Darwish

Grangeville's Sebastian Darwish is pictured here diving out to deny McCall's Kaden Pate a shot from point-blank range in front of the Bulldogs goal during the season opener last Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Tom Reynolds

Grangeville senior Tom Reynolds, in his first year out for GHS soccer, had the tall task of running with McCall's Bernard Kindall during the season opener last Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Next, the Grangeville girls (0-1-1) are scheduled to visit Coeur d’Alene Charter for a 5 p.m. start on Sept. 11. The boys (0-2) are set to visit Orofino at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 before their Sept. 11 match at Coeur d’Alene Charter. On Sept. 12, the girls and boys teams are set to host St. Maries at GHS. These had been cancelled due to covid, but St. Maries restarted its sports programs in time to play that Saturday.

