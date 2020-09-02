GRANGEVILLE — McCall, with 34 on its roster, wore the Grangeville girls out in a 3-0 shutout on the first day of the season last Wednesday, Aug. 26. Timberlake led Grangeville’s first league game of 2020 3-0 before the Bulldogs finally broke through. The formula — defensive stops, followed by pushes up to midfielder Mia Rioux, followed by through passes from Rioux to Naomi Connolley — resulted in a hat trick for Connolley and a 3-3 draw for GHS.
On the boys side, McCall won the season opener 7-1 and Timberlake prevailed 1-0 last Friday, despite the 17 shots the Bulldogs generated. Only six of those ended up on goal, coach Mike Connolley told the Free Press.
Next, the Grangeville girls (0-1-1) are scheduled to visit Coeur d’Alene Charter for a 5 p.m. start on Sept. 11. The boys (0-2) are set to visit Orofino at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 before their Sept. 11 match at Coeur d’Alene Charter. On Sept. 12, the girls and boys teams are set to host St. Maries at GHS. These had been cancelled due to covid, but St. Maries restarted its sports programs in time to play that Saturday.
