LEWISTON — The Grangeville tennis team posted six wins during league play with Coeur d’Alene Charter, Clark Fork and Clearwater Valley, with Sebastian Darwish prevailing 8-6 over Charter’s Sam Garn in boys singles. Also in boys singles, Cole Ruklic beat Charter’s Bradon Chavez 8-1 and Isaac VanDomelin beat both Chavez and Charters’ Rylan Dixon.
In girls doubles, Cameran Green and Bella Dame beat Charter’s Sienna Hepworth and Danika Tucker 9-8 as well as CV’s Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.