Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — The varsity football Bulldogs will play McCall this Thursday night at 7 p.m. at GHS, with the JV to play at 4 p.m. that night.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments