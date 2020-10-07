GRANGEVILLE — With St. Maries having canceled a football game last Friday due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and with their soccer boys quarantined through Oct. 11, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press, the Lumberjacks won’t be able to play at GHS Friday night, Oct. 9.
The Bulldogs are working to schedule a different opponent that night, which is to be homecoming in Grangeville.
GHS coach Jeff Adams told the Free Press they’ve invited 3A Parma to come. Parma is currently scheduled to play Fruitland, which was also recently hit by covid, but the Fruitland school board had scheduled a meeting at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, to consider an emergency closure.
