GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville girls took a 20-5 lead over St. Maries during the first quarter Saturday, Jan. 15, scoring the first 16 points of the contest.
St. Maries scored two points during the second quarter, and did not make a shot during the third, as GHS brought fresh defenders off the bench throughout the game. GHS added 14 during the fourth quarter.
Camden Barger scored 15 points, Mattie Thacker scored 13 and Abbie Frei scored 12 for Grangeville.
