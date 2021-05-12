ST. MARIES — The Grangeville High softball girls won their district tournament opener in resounding fashion, 13-3, over Orofino. The good fortune didn’t hold, as St. Maries prevailed 13-2 in the district title game and Orofino pulled out a 14-10 win in the consolation final.
“We had a great season,” GHS head coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “We finished with 10 wins and were very close to making the state tournament. I’m extremely proud of these girls. They continued to work hard in practice and play tough in games, and they had great success this season. I can’t thank my seniors enough. They had a great season and helped set this team up for success for years to come.”
During the tournament, St. Maries beat the Kamiah/Clearwater Valley co-op team 10-1 and Orofino beat CV/K 12-2.
