The Grangeville soccer teams have made a tradition of an overnight road trip to play two of the northernmost teams in the Intermountain League, and with this year’s edition coming late in the season, it made for both playoff implications for the girls team and a bonding experience for all the players.
The girls won their first game 4-1 against Priest River but lost 3-2 to Bonners Ferry, having beaten Bonners 3-0 earlier in the season. The loss means Grangeville’s district tournament seeding will remain in question until the very last regular season games are played, with a win and a Bonners loss needed to open up an opportunity to return to extend the season. The lower seed would play powerhouse Coeur d’Alene Charter earlier in the tournament than the higher seed potentially would, with only the two district finalists advancing to the 3A state tournament.
Against Bonners, after goalie Talia Brown made an outstanding save against a penalty kick to preserve a tie score late in the contest, Brown was injured and Bonners put in the go-ahead goal, coach Suzanne Acton explained.
Against Priest River, Bella Dame scored twice as GHS spread out its offense.
The boys fell to Priest River 7-0 and 8-0 to Bonners.
Both teams’ regular seasons will close this Saturday, Oct. 9, with the girls at noon against Priest River at GHS and the boys to follow at 2 p.m.
