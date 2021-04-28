GRANGEVILLE — Walk-off hits by Camden Barger and Cita Olmos lifted the GHS softball girls to a sweep of Orofino April 22. The wins keep the Bulldogs in contention with St. Maries atop the Central Idaho League standings, with games coming up Friday at Kamiah and Saturday at St. Maries.
“We rallied back from a from a big deficit going into the bottom of the seventh inning,” coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “We were down by four runs. We’re able to put some runs on the board, from a bunch of contributors, mainly Cita Olmos, who hit a walk-off single that scored Taylor Zimmerman from third base. But I’m just pleased the way the girls all played, you know, battling back from some adversity.”
The first game went to Grangeville after Barger clubbed a home run into the right-center gap.
“We played really well defensively,” Zimmerman said. “We had some great defensive plays.”
A turning point came when Nevaeh Kent notched an unassisted double play, snaring a line drive at third base, then tagging out the runner who was caught retreating.
“We ended up scoring three runs in the bottom of that inning,” Zimmerman said, “so that was a huge play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.