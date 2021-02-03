OROFINO — The Central Idaho League title belongs to the Bulldogs once again, with the Grangeville girls having completed a regular season sweep of Orofino, winning 62-34 on Jan. 26. St. Maries had been scheduled to contest that last Saturday, Jan. 30, but that game and a Jan. 29 GHS-Lapwai meetup were both bagged for precaution as coronavirus concerns popped up at St. Maries and Lapwai late last week. The adjustments left GHS with two games remaining before the district tournament: A GHS home game against Prairie after press time Feb. 2, and a Feb. 6 visit from Genesee, which at press time remained on schedule for 4:30 p.m.
Against Orofino, Camden Barger scored 21 points, Bailey Vanderwall scored 16 and Zoe Lutz scored 12. GHS led 19-12 after one quarter and outscored Orofino 24-9 during the second frame.
