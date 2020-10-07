The Grangeville soccer girls won both ends of a two-day home-and-home with Priest River, posting a 3-0 road win last Friday, Oct. 2, and holding their ground 9-2 on Oct. 3 at GHS. Naomi Connolley scored twice during the road game, with Mia Rioux notching the second during that contest.
Jordan Melendez played goalie during the second half on the road, and regular keeper Talia Brown played in the field during the second half, notching an assist on Connolley’s second goal.
“The ladies played a great passing game and had lots of offensive opportunities and great first touches,” head coach Suzanne Acton told the Free Press.
Strong passing made for a multitude of scoring chances during Priest River’s visit to Grangeville, especially during the first few minutes of each half.
Connolley had assists on goals by Bella Dame, Baeli Kinsley and Elizabeth McGeorge. Connolley scored twice from Rioux’s assists and notched another by way of Morgan Click. Rioux scored twice: She drilled a long goal kick during the first half and scored again off an assist from Brown. After posting four saves during the first half, Brown scored during the second half.
The GHS boys had planned to play at Priest River on Friday, but that one didn’t go off. The Bulldog boys beat Priest River 5-1 on Saturday, with Aidan Acton scoring twice in addition to goals by Emilio Barela, Jack Bransford and Dalton Dennis. Goalie Bryan Gomez had four saves, and as a team GHS out-shot Priest River 43-12.
Next, Grangeville is scheduled to host Bonners Ferry Friday and to visit St. Maries on Saturday, with the district tournament to be seeded after the Saturday games. The playoff schedule had not been firmed up as of Oct. 5, but if it follows the same pattern as 2019, the soccer postseason may start as early as Monday, Oct. 12.
