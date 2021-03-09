Grangeville High School's spring tennis schedule opens March 18 at Clearwater Valley, with action starting at 4 p.m. The season continues as follows:
March 19 at Lewiston, 9 a.m.
March 20 at Lewiston, 9 a.m.
April 16 at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
April 17 at Lewiston, 9 a.m.
April 20 vs. Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
April 23 at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
April 27 vs. Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
April 29 at Moscow, 4 p.m.
May 1 at Lewiston, 9 a.m.
May 14-15, district tournament tba
May 21-22, state tournament tbd
