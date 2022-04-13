GLENNS FERRY — The Grangeville softball girls got a strong pitching performance from Mattie Thacker during their 6-3 win over North Fremont last Saturday, April 9. That one came during the second day of action at the annual Glenns Ferry Tournament, where GHS also played West Side to a 10-9 loss, having dropped Friday games 13-2 to Malad and 11-7 to Bear Lake.
Bailey Vanderwall (triple) and Macy Smith (double) collected extra-base hits against Bear Lake, while Malad held GHS to just two singles, which were by Thacker and Siena Wagner. Ava Forsyth doubled against West Side, and Thacker, Wagner and Adalei Lefebvre each hit a double against North Fremont.
Grangeville had been set to host Orofino April 12, but those games were shifted to OHS due to snow. Next, Grangeville hosts New Plymouth at 2 p.m. April 15 at Lions Park, then visits St. Maries for a doubleheader starting at noon April 16.
