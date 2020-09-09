GRANGEVILLE - The Bulldogs made quick work of the Post Falls JV, scoring a return touchdown on the opening kickoff on the way to winning their season opener 49-6 last Friday night, Sept. 4. Nelson Bruzas picked up big blocks from Dane Lindsley and Trid Charley, among others, before breaking into the clear, dashing 85 yards to the east end zone.
Late in the game, Bruzas caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Miles Lefebvre, who made his first start as the GHS varsity quarterback.
In between, Grangeville’s offense moved by way of runs by Caleb Frei (109 yards) and Colyn Goeckner (85 yards), who scored a touchdown each during the first half. Tori Ebert also scored before the break, jetting 35 yards off a pass from Lefebvre. Lefebvre scored on a quarterback sneak during the third quarter, and freshman Cody Klement got into the end zone with about four minutes left in the game.
Up next, Grangeville (1-0) is on to host Weiser this Friday night, Sept. 11, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Eades, Kubs crush Timberline
KAMIAH — A tight score held through the first quarter last Friday night, Sept. 4, but after Gabe Eades broke through with the first of three rushing touchdowns he would score in the contest, the Kubs broke out. KHS went on to win 56-8, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Landon Keen scored twice in the second quarter, housing a 27-yard pass from Eades and crashing the end zone from six yards out before halftime.
Eades broke two long touchdown runs during the third quarter, and added a 16-yard pass to Kolby Hix.
Kyler Usher also scored an offensive touchdown, and Colton Sams notched a 65-yard interception return touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Timberline’s Chase Hunter booked a touchdown catch, which broke Kamiah’s shutout late in the contest.
Up next, Kamiah (1-0) is set to visit Deary this Friday night, Sept. 11, where Genesee beat the Mustangs 57-38 last Friday night.
Rams to play Friday
KOOSKIA — After an early bye, Clearwater Valley (1-0) is set to host Prairie this Friday night, Sept. 11. Prairie (1-0) beat Kendrick 60-20 last Friday night, Sept. 4.
Pirates raid Kendrick
KENDRICK — The Prairie boys took possession of the first kickoff of their 2020 season, and turned it into immediate points. Quarterback Cole Schlader ran 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and PHS went on to win the opener 60-20.
Later in the first quarter, Cole Martin broke a 70-yard touchdown run; he went on to book three scores and 269 rushing yards. Brody Hasselstrom scored two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.
Kendrick scored late in the first quarter by way of kickoff return, and added two touchdowns against PHS reserves during the fourth.
Defensively, Schlader, John Gehring and Dean Johnson were in on six tackles apiece, with Johnson and Gehring wreaking havoc in the Tigers backfield.
Up next, Prairie (1-0) will visit Clearwater Valley (1-0) this Friday night, Sept. 11. The Rams have been on bye, having beaten Salmon River 60-12 in Riggins on Aug. 28.
Wilder checks Salmon River
WILDER — The Salmon River boys got a touchdown from Justin Whitten and a two-point run from Garret Shepherd, but Wilder had more than enough answers to win last Friday night, Sept. 4. The final score was 57-8.
Up next, Salmon River (0-2) is set to visit Timberline at 6 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 11. The host Spartans fell to Kamiah last Friday night, 56-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.