Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

The Grangeville High School volleyball team has a meeting with players, parents and new head coach Elaine Anderson set for 7 p.m. the Friday night, Aug. 7. The purpose of the meeting is to organize and complete paperwork. Freshmen, juniors and players new to the program are to present proof of physical. First practice is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10. Questions? Contact coach Elaine Anderson, 208-4551-6142.

