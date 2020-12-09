Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

GRANGEVILLE — With several uncertain steps behind it, Grangeville High School is hiring a wrestling coach and moving forward with competing on the mats once again this season. Though the schedule remain subject to change, as all high school sports schedules do, due to weather, illness or other complications, the Bulldogs now plan to compete at many of the same events Clearwater Valley will take on this winter. Unfortunately, word out of CV Monday morning was that the tournament planned Dec. 11-12 at Kellogg was canceled due to covid. Other events remain on schedule, including the league duals scheduled Dec. 16 at Orofino.

