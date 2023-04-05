In the last five years, the number of girls participating in the sport of wrestling has increased dramatically in Idaho. This increase has made the wrestling experience better for high school seniors and kindergarten students alike.

“Last year I was the only girl, and this year there were 5,” said Clearwater Valley Jr/Sr High School senior Meg’n Blundell. “In Southern Idaho they have teams full of 30 to 40 girls.”

