In the last five years, the number of girls participating in the sport of wrestling has increased dramatically in Idaho. This increase has made the wrestling experience better for high school seniors and kindergarten students alike.
“Last year I was the only girl, and this year there were 5,” said Clearwater Valley Jr/Sr High School senior Meg’n Blundell. “In Southern Idaho they have teams full of 30 to 40 girls.”
Blundell has been wrestling for nine years, and has been a part of Clearwater Valley and Kamiah’s combined wrestling team for two years. Other members of CV/K’s team include Rayne Martinez and Megan Myers, two first year wrestlers.
“In other schools, we’ve got a pretty big girls division now, which is cool because a few years ago there wasn’t even a girls division.” Martinez, a senior at CV, mentioned. “There are lots of girls who wrestle from other schools too,” Myers, a freshman at CV, added.
“You see a lot more little girls sticking with the sport. I think there were somewhere between 600 to 700 girls wrestling in high school in the state,” Grangeville High School wrestling coach Callen Jackson explained.
Jackson has lived in the Grangeville area his whole life, and has been a wrestling coach for around three years. He also coaches USA Wrestling, which has 70 kids. “Even when I was wrestling as a kid, there were a few girls wrestling, but it wasn’t as big as it is now. They’ve been told their whole lives that they weren’t supposed to.” Jackson explained. “They have to run two state tournaments now, one for girls and one for boys. Last year was the first year they did this. The year before that girls had to wrestle in the boys tournament because there was no separation. There were even some girls who placed in the boys state,” Jackson mentioned.
It hasn’t been this way forever, for many years girls were treated differently and ridiculed for wanting to be a wrestler. “I remember when I was like 10, and I was like, ‘oh, I want to wrestle,’ and all of the boys were like, ‘Why would you want to wrestle? That’s a boys sport,’ and then this year I was like ‘oh I wanna wrestle’ and it was ‘Okay, come join the team,”’ Martinez explains. “When I was in 7th grade, they kind of just stuck the girls off to the side, because they didn’t expect us to make it that far. They didn’t really care about the girls, but now that it’s such a big deal and there are so many girls into it, and girls who are doing better than some of the guys, they’re putting a lot more effort into the girls,” Blundell commented.
Many wrestlers are contributing the growth of girls wrestling to many different factors, such as the new sanctioned tournaments for boys and girls. “I wrestled boys up until last year. I think it brought a lot more girls in because a lot of parents don’t let their girls wrestle because they would wrestle boys,” Blundell said.
Younger girls are also seeing older high school girls go far in their wrestling careers, and it inspires them to join the sport as well. “Kadance Beck (wrestler at Grangeville High School) has wrestled all over the nation, and is now playing at EOU (Eastern Oregon University) on a girls’ college team. I think a real reason why a lot of these girls are wanting to stick with it is because of girls like her. My daughter is actually wrestling again because of Katy,” Jackson explained. “It’s what they want to do, it’s what they are.”
Another reason people think girls wrestling has increased is advertising. “People are talking about it, people are reaching out. They’re doing tournaments with all girls brackets. They’re advertising it, just like a business. The word’s getting out, and it all comes back to your area and your surroundings, and your availability to it,” Jackson commented. “I’d love to see it grow in the area, boys and girls both. If anyone wants to see the sport of wrestling grow in this area, they’re gonna have to jump in and help out.”
With the growth of girl wrestlers comes different challenges and struggles. Many teams and parents are worried about girls wrestling boys, and the inappropriate behavior that could occur during the matches. “A lot of parents don’t want their little boys wrestling little girls; there are a lot of forfeits because of morals. A lot of teams won’t wrestle girls, they don’t feel it’s right. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and my opinion is that once the girl’s foot touches the mat, she’s a wrestler. That’s what they believe in, so why should it be any different for us?,” Jackson explained. “There are obviously differences, but there’s a point where you gotta adjust for it, toughen the wrestler up, teach them all you can, and step out of the way.”
For the wrestlers, the sport has taught them many lessons, even through the ups and downs. “The worst part was the mental strength that it takes, as well as the physical strength, having to try to push through that just to make it through practice. I walked out of that practice room sometimes bawling my eyes out because I couldn’t do it anymore. That’s probably the worst parts of it,” Blundell commented.
“My best moment was my first match, because it was my first time ever wrestling, and I won it. That was when I knew I could do it,” Myers happily explained. “The best part was just being on this team. I loved the atmosphere and the boys were funny. I also liked having coaches who care about you.” Blundell replied. “I met so many people through wrestling. I know girls throughout the whole state now. I feel like wrestling is just a big family,” Martinez said about her experience.
When asked if she had any advice for young girls thinking about joining, Martinez stated, “Join, and don’t quit. It’s gonna be mentally tough, and your coaches are gonna yell at you and sound like they’re angry, but they just care. And if the girls can start now, they’re already gonna be so much better in high school. If you look at Myers or me who have been in it for one year and have already won around half of our matches, just imagine what you could do if you started early,”
“Wrestle like the boys do. Put in as much effort as the boys do. Think of yourself as equal to them, not less than. There’s a stereotype that girls aren’t strong, girls aren’t as fast, girls aren’t this or that. We are, as long as you put in as much work, if not more, and prove to them that you’re there to wrestle,” Blundell remarked.
