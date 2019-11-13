The 10th annual Prairie Shootout between Prairie and Grangeville high school boys and girls varsity basketball teams is coming up Dec. 6.
The games are at Prairie High School this year.
Each year, GHS and PHS collaborate in this competition with the goal of raising money for their respective food banks.
