GRANGEVILLE — Visiting McCall-Donnelly shrugged off a bus breakdown that delayed the start of a double-header last Thursday, Aug. 29. The Grangeville girls took an early lead but ultimately fell 8-4. The Bulldog boys trailed 5-0 before they scored from McCall’s blunder late in the first half; the Vandals went on to win 6-2.
Then, last Saturday, the boys scored their first league win of the season, 9-2, at Priest River.
With 21 players out in their program’s fourth year, the Grangeville soccer boys are looking strong in practice.
Of the loss to McCall, boys coach Mike Connolley said McCall’s all-state players showed their ability while McCall as a whole was in better shape and played more aggressively.
Emilio Barela scored both GHS boys goals against McCall.
The Priest River game saw Barela score three more, in addition to three goals from Aidan Acton, two from Jesus Perez and one by Jake Wren.
With 14 out for the girls soccer squad this fall, Grangeville coach John Cuffe sees a good season ahead.
The girls game against McCall saw standout Naomi Connolley tally four times during the first half. About 15 minutes into the game, she escaped from her defender and slotted a shot to the far post. Connolley got her second off Alleyna Edmondson’s kick, but McCall answered with back-to-back scores to tie it.
When McCall came to play last Thursday, Aug. 29, Grangeville’s soccer girls ran into a numerical mismatch. The Vandals brought enough players …
Connolley added her third on a pass from Bailey Kinsley and her fourth by way of a long run from a turnover near midfield.
McCall, with 39 girls rostered, substituted an entirely fresh unit with 10 minutes left in the first half, and went on to dominate the second half.
Coming — The soccer teams are scheduled to play this Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Maries, with the girls (1-1) to start at noon and the boys (1-1) to follow at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.