BOISE — Facing a stern test in the opening round of 2A girls basketball state tournament play, Grangeville showed vast improvement compared to their season’s early days. Having fallen to Cole Valley Christian by 15 points in November, the Bulldogs put Cole Valley through 10 lead changes, including one that had GHS ahead 38-37 with about six minutes left in the game.
The Chargers prevailed 54-50 on the strength of their three-point shooting, and went on to play for third place.
Grangeville bounced back with one-sided win over Ambrose, 52-39, taking a 4-3 lead on a hoop by Madalyn Green to the end of the game. It reached 11 points, 24-13, on a three-pointer by Abbie Frei during the second quarter, and Ambrose closed within nine a couple of times during the third quarter and to eight, 44-36, during the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs ended the contest with the next six points in a row, during which they bled the clock down to less than two minutes.
With the win, Grangeville played Ririe to nearly a tie in the consolation final last Saturday, Feb. 18, only to fall 51-49 on a third-chance basket during the final 20 seconds.
After trailing 5-0, GHS tied the score at 7-7 on a triple by Addi Vanderwall, and took a 10-7 lead on a trey by Caryss Barger. Ririe then drew ahead, 14-10, and GHS then tied at 14-14 on a hoop by Green. GHS emerged from the second quarter with a 24-23 lead, having pulled ahead 22-21 on another triple by Barger, who then answered a Ririe basket with a pair of foul shots three seconds before halftime.
Ririe regained the lead early in the third and developed it to 36-30, then 38-31 to start the fourth.
Grangeville again pulled ahead on a hoop by Barger, who converted a long outlet pass from Frei for a 41-40 lead. GHS grew that to five, 47-42, on foul shots and a field goal by Green and free throws by Vanderwall.
Ririe countered with a 7-2 run that knotted the score with 1:13 remaining.
A frantic sequence followed: Barger missed a wild shot, then Green intercepted a cross-court pass, and the Bulldogs turned it back over to Ririe, which called time-out with 18 seconds remaining. Ririe worked it inside for three chances, with a couple of offensive rebounds setting up the decisive score at the end of the game.
Grangeville finished the season 16-10.
