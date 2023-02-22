BOISE — Facing a stern test in the opening round of 2A girls basketball state tournament play, Grangeville showed vast improvement compared to their season’s early days. Having fallen to Cole Valley Christian by 15 points in November, the Bulldogs put Cole Valley through 10 lead changes, including one that had GHS ahead 38-37 with about six minutes left in the game.

The Chargers prevailed 54-50 on the strength of their three-point shooting, and went on to play for third place.

