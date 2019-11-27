KAMIAH — A one-point clash between Deary and Kamiah last Thursday night, Nov. 21, proved one of the toughest games of the season so far, featuring 49 foul shots and, according to the Lewiston Tribune, one big black eye.
Deary pulled out a 42-41 win on the strength of 20-for-39 free throw shooting; KHS went 4-for-10 at the line.
The Kubs led 7-4 after one quarter and trailed 15-13 at halftime. The score remained tight through the third quarter and narrowed when Kamiah made a three-pointer — KHS hit five threes on the night — midway through the fourth.
Marlee Engledow made two of those triples, and finished with 10 points as the only Kub with double-figures.
Earlier in the week, Prairie beat Kamiah 84-9 on opening night.
Up next, Kamiah (0-2) has a Dec. 3 trip to Troy, which doubles as the KHS boys’ season opener.
Kamiah’s next home games are Dec. 7 against Potlatch: a quad scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
