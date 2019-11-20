GRANGEVILLE — Every varsity Bulldog scored during a 74-6 win over Cascade on the first night of girls basketball season Monday, Nov. 18.
“The girls took the shots they should, and they didn’t take the shots they should pass up,” coach Michelle Barger said of her team’s strong play.
Camden Barger scored 18 points and Bailey Vanderwall scored 10. Talia Brown (6), Iseyda LaCombe (4) and Emma Edwards (2) all scored their first varsity points. Makayla Roberts (9), Macy Smith (6), Megan Bashaw (6), Colby Canaday (5), Zoe Lutz (4) and Hayden Hill (4) also scored.
Cascade did not score during the first quarter, nor the third.
Coming — Grangeville (1-0) was set to play Nov. 19 at 2019 1AD1 runner-up Genesee, too late for print. GHS is scheduled to host Kendrick on Nov. 22 and Prairie on Nov. 26.
