GRANGEVILLE — The GHS girls anchored a 61-28 win over Nezperce last Thursday, Jan. 16, with 10 three-pointers, including five by Macy Smith and three by Makayla Roberts. They nailed eight more triples and won 55-19 against St. Maries last Saturday, Jan. 18, with Camden Barger (15 points) and Smith (14) sinking three three-pointers apiece.
The outcome of the St. Maries game became clear within five minutes, as a 14-0 run involved a host of St. Maries turnovers. Back-to-back three-pointers by Smith and Bailey Vanderwall made it a 10-point game.
After St. Maries called a timeout to save a possession with 2:26 left in the first, Vanderwall turned a steal into a layup and Megan Bashaw made a triple out of a possession on which GHS dominated the offensive glass. It was 22-10 after one quarter and 40-12 at halftime. Grangeville shut out all but two St. Maries players: Jenna Holder (12 points) and Taci Watkins (7).
Coming — Having beaten Orofino by a similar margin (53-20) earlier this month, Grangeville (13-3) will likely be the top seed for the district tournament. GHS has non-league regular season games slated Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kendrick and Monday, Jan. 27, against Colton.
