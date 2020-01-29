GRANGEVILLE — With less than a week remaining in their regular season, the GHS girls had a bad shooting night against one of the toughest teams they’ve seen all season.
After a 50-37 loss to Colton on Monday night, Jan. 27, coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press the team is capable of much better. “We’ve had players sick all week, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse,” she said. “I just want to go into these last two league games playing well. I told the girls, this one is a non-league game, and that it’s about how you respond after a loss — got to get back to practice and work hard.”
Grangeville led 2-0 on a second-chance hoop by Bailey Vanderwall. Colton countered with a three-pointer — one of seven the Wildcats made on the night.
Grangeville regained the lead 4-3 on another second-chance basket, as Zoe Lutz came up with an offensive rebound and assisted on Vanderwall’s second score.
Vanderwall went on to score 13 points as one of five Bulldogs who made all their foul shots. Vanderwall (4-for-4) and Colby Canaday (4-for-4) hit 100 percent, as did Zoe Lutz, Megan Bashaw and Talia Brown. The team as a whole shot 19-for-22 from the line.
Colton regained the lead, 5-4, and ran it to 11-6 with a couple more three-pointers.
Grangeville never quite found the range from the arc, and finished 2-for-19.
Early in the second quarter, Colton extended the lead to 10 points, 19-9, by turning a defensive rebound into a fast break layup. Grangeville stormed back within three, 19-16. That run began with a couple of foul shots by Canaday.
Then Makayla Roberts won a tie-up possession for Grangeville. The ensuing inbounds set led to a fancy layup by Vanderwall.
Then Canaday holed a three-pointer, which the Wildcats countered with a triple by Taylor Thomas. Countering the counter, Grangeville hit a two-point jumper, keeping the Bulldogs within 22-18 at halftime.
GHS again closed within three, 31-28, on foul shots by Canaday, but Colton led by six through three quarters and maintained a two-possession lead through to the end.
Coming — Grangeville (14-4, 2-0 Central Idaho League) has only league games remaining Feb. 1 at St. Maries and Feb. 5 against Orofino. Grangeville’s district tournament dates hinge on the outcomes: Feb. 10 if they win out, or a Feb. 8 play-in.
