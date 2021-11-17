GRANGEVILLE — After trailing 8-0 to start the game, visiting New Plymouth closed within 10-8 during the first quarter, but a three-point play by Camden Barger kept Grangeville ahead last Friday night, Nov. 12. The Bulldogs never trailed, outscoring their guests 8-4 during the second quarter, and won their season opener 45-31.
Barger ended up with 22 points with a mix of fast breaks, free throws and three-pointers as Grangeville keyed on slowing down post Eboni Shaw, who paced New Plymouth with 11. GHS feasted on turnovers, but also played effective half-court offense, spreading scoring out among seven Bulldogs who added single-digits.
After press time Tuesday, Nov. 16, Grangeville visited McCall.
Next, Grangeville visits Melba and Parma Nov. 19-20, with a 7:30 p.m. MT tip-off this Friday at Melba and a 4:30 p.m. MT tip-off Saturday at Parma.
These games — and the New Plymouth win — represent an early test of the Bulldogs’ state title aspirations, as Melba won the 2A title last season, New Plymouth took third in the 2A tournament, and Parma placed fourth at 3A state.
