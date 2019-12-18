Colton hadn’t lost a game to the Grangeville girls since Dec. 7, 2010, but the Wildcats had no counter for the inside-out offense GHS deployed during a 59-38 victory on Dec. 10.
“This is the first time that I have beat Colton,” GHS head coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press. “This win has been a long time coming for the girls basketball program.
Citing 20 assists against nine turnovers as well as her team’s rebounding, Barger noted contributions made by every player: Emma Edwards’s playing time, Iseyda LaCombe’s four points, an assist by Hayden Hill, three-pointers by Makayla Roberts and Macy Smith, Talia Brown’s two points and two assists. Bailey Vanderwall scored seven in addition to seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Grangeville shot 50 percent from the field, with Colby Canaday and Zoe Lutz scoring 10 points apiece, both by way of five-for-nine shooting nights. Camden Barger scored 20, including a four-for-five night from three-point range and seven-for-11 from the floor.
Grangeville lost practice time to sickness later in the week, and lost 78-56 on the road Dec. 16 at Lapwai.
Coming — Grangeville (6-1) has three games scheduled before winter break, with Payette, Liberty and the tournament hosts lined up at the Nyssa Tournament Dec. 19-21 in Ontario, Ore.
(0) comments
