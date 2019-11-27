Grangeville’s fast start to the girls basketball season continued last week, with the Bulldogs improving to 3-0 overall by beating a couple of the Whitepine League’s state-caliber teams.
The run-and-gun capabilities of Genesee and Kendrick were on full display, but Grangeville beat them by scores of 49-35 and 64-52, respectively.
“Genesee, they’re quick, they’re fast, they pressed us the whole time, and we handled the press really well,” coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press. “They’re good. I see them making it to state and going far in the state tournament.”
Barger was pleased with her team’s execution and press-break, particularly during the third quarter Nov. 19, during which Grangeville outscored Genesee 12-8 to cement a double-digit lead.
“They’ve been gelling and running our fast-break offense, and it’s just really fun basketball to watch,” Barger said.
Colby Canaday co-led Grangeville in scoring that night, with nine points, predominantly on post-ups.
“Colby has been going up strong with her post moves,” Barger said, “and she’s been running the floor well. She’s been rebounding well, too.”
Camden Barger also scored nine against Genesee.
*
Grangeville residents had been greeted by frosty windshields last Friday night, Nov. 22, but the Kendrick and Grangeville girls basketball game featured hot shooting.
With three double-digit scorers on each side — sophomores Bailey Vanderwall (16), Taila Brown (15) and Camden Barger (13) for GHS — the teams combined for 116 points.
That was the highest combined total for a Grangeville game since a 120-point February 2018 district tournament game against St. Maries — a tick better even than the 115-point Grangeville-Lapwai barnburner at GHS last November.
“Talia had a sensational game,” Barger said. “So did Bailey and so did Camden.”
Kendrick had trouble covering Brown, who was marked by a Tigers post, who did not step out to guard her near the three-point line. Brown made one of Grangeville’s six three-pointers and hit another long shot with her foot on the line.
Kendrick proved a challenge for Grangeville in its own way.
“Kendrick, they’re better than Genesee, I think,” Barger said. “They’re similar. I see Kendrick winning state, they’re that high-quality of a team. They’re big, they’re tall, they can run, and they pushed the ball harder than Genesee did. ... They have a really high-tempo game, and we stayed with them. We didn’t block out well the first quarter. We made some adjustments and really blocked out well the third quarter.”
Grangeville had trailed 15-14 after one, but took a 32-31 lead into halftime. During the third quarter, Grangeville outscored the Tigers 21-8, and matched Kendrick essentially shot-for-shot the rest of the way.
“We pushed the ball that third quarter, and made our shots,” Barger said. “A lot of it was fast break offense and quick, high-percentage shots.”
Kendrick shot 44 percent from the field. Grangeville shot 46 percent from the field. Both teams shot 80 percent from the foul line.
“We were getting more turnovers, more assists and more offensive rebounds,” Barger said. That was the big difference.”
Camden Barger added 10 rebounds for a double-double and verged on a triple-double with eight assists, the Lewiston Tribune reported, and Zoe Lutz booked 17 rebounds.
Coming — The Bulldogs hosted Prairie Nov. 26. After Thanksgiving, Grangeville (3-0) has set a Dec. 3 trip to McCall and the Dec. 6 ‘Shootout’ at Prairie.
