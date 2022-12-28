KAMIAH — Three double-digit scorers powered the KHS basketball girls past Clearwater Valley 49-27 on Thursday night, Dec. 22, starting with hoops by Laney Landmark, Mariah Porter and Emma Krogh as the Kubs shot out to a 7-2 lead during the first quarter.

“The best thing we did, I think, was our defense,” Kubs coach Brandon Skinner said. “We shut Shada [Edwards] down, and we didn’t allow her to shoot anything from the outside. Our defensive pressure, I think, was the key to the game.”

