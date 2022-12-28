KAMIAH — Three double-digit scorers powered the KHS basketball girls past Clearwater Valley 49-27 on Thursday night, Dec. 22, starting with hoops by Laney Landmark, Mariah Porter and Emma Krogh as the Kubs shot out to a 7-2 lead during the first quarter.
“The best thing we did, I think, was our defense,” Kubs coach Brandon Skinner said. “We shut Shada [Edwards] down, and we didn’t allow her to shoot anything from the outside. Our defensive pressure, I think, was the key to the game.”
Kelsee Hunt led Kamiah’s defensive effort against Edwards.
“Kelsee is very determined,” Skinner said. “She’s a great defender — very focused — and she knew what her job was.”
Two foul shots by Edwards were the only Rams points until midway through the second quarter, when CV broke the Kubs press to free Taya Pfefferkorn for a jump shot. Before then, Landmark had holed two free throws, and Karlee Skinner and Ashlyn Schoening each added a field goal for an early 13-2 lead.
“Laney has been solid for us for the last three-and-a-half weeks,” Skinner said. “She’s solid in leadership — those things that you can’t really put into a stat sheet — and she’s getting the stats, too.”
Then Pfefferkorn scored again, trimming the KHS lead to 13-6.
Schoening answered with a tough play in the paint, hawking an offensive rebound, which she turned into a jump shot, which she made despite Edwards’ second personal foul. She added the free throw, which restored the Kubs lead to 10 points, 16-6, with just under four minutes left in the first half.
“I liked the way the girls kept fighting,” CV coach Darren Yocum said. “We have a lot of young players playing. The thing I liked best about tonight is we took a lot of shots. I know we didn’t make a lot, but I was really proud of Jada Schilling. She must have had 15 or 16 shots. She attacked. It just didn’t fall tonight, but we’ll live with that every time.”
Krogh added two baskets before halftime, and CV’s Trinity Yocum notched one for CV. Edwards scored a free throw late in the quarter, but the Kubs led by 11, 20-9.
That lead reached 17, 27-10, on a hoop by Kelsee Hunt. Pfefferkorn answered that basket. Then Hunt scored again, and Edwards countered with a second-chance lay-in as the run of play picked up despite the one-sided score. Krogh answered for Kamiah, and Megan Myers struck back with free throw for CV. Porter answered with a foul shot, and Schoening scored off another offensive rebound ask the Kubs closed out the quarter by again extending their lead.
The back-and-forth continued during the fourth, with Krogh (11 points on the night) and Laney Landmark (11), Hunt, Porter, Logan Landmark and Ragen Farris tallying for KHS. Pfefferkorn, Myers and Jada Schilling scored for CV during the fourth.
With the win, Kamiah entered the winter break having won six games in a row.
Next, Kamiah hosts Kendrick on Jan. 3, while Clearwater Valley hosts Sitka, Alaska, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30.
