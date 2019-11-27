NEZPERCE — The Clearwater Valley girls played their way to an even score during the first quarter on opening night, Nov. 19, but led by 10 points from Jillian Lux, Nezperce turned the Rams away, 47-35. CV’s Kadance Schilling led all scorers with 15.
Later in the week, Lapwai beat CV 75-19.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (0-2) has a Dec. 3 road trip to Orofino, which has been blown out by Prairie 64-25 and Kendrick 47-19 so far this season.
