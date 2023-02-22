NAMPA — Both sides had hoped and dreamt of meeting at the Idaho Center for the state title Saturday, Feb. 18, but, both having stumbled on Friday night, Feb. 17, the Prairie and Lapwai basketball girls squared off for third place last Saturday morning at Columbia High School. In sharp contrast to their previous four meetings — two regular season league games, a clash at the Avista Holiday Tournament, and a playoff for the Whitepine League’s district title — the Prairie girls ran away with a blowout victory.

Lexi Schumacher scored directly off the opening tip on her way to a game-high 19 points. She also scored the last basket of the first quarter, and by then, the Prairie girls led 19-6.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments