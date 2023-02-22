NAMPA — Both sides had hoped and dreamt of meeting at the Idaho Center for the state title Saturday, Feb. 18, but, both having stumbled on Friday night, Feb. 17, the Prairie and Lapwai basketball girls squared off for third place last Saturday morning at Columbia High School. In sharp contrast to their previous four meetings — two regular season league games, a clash at the Avista Holiday Tournament, and a playoff for the Whitepine League’s district title — the Prairie girls ran away with a blowout victory.
Lexi Schumacher scored directly off the opening tip on her way to a game-high 19 points. She also scored the last basket of the first quarter, and by then, the Prairie girls led 19-6.
“We stayed focused and we stayed within our game plan,” Pirates head coach Lori Mader said. “We thought maybe they would come reeling after last night. We stayed down on defense. We never lost our focus.”
Lapwai drew within 10 midway through the second quarter, and again late in the frame, but Tara Schlader (17 points) answered the first and Schumacher answered the second. With a last-second heave before halftime, Kristin Wemhoff scored the contest’s most improbable basket, restoring Prairie’s lead to 16 points, 35-19, only a moment after Lapwai had begun to close the gap.
Lapwai’s strongest surge came during the third quarter, when a pair of foul shots, a breakaway layup, back-to-back three pointers, and another set of free throws knocked the Pirates lead down to six, 38-32.
Prairie’s post play dominated the rest of the quarter, with a jump shot by Sage Elven, a second-chance score by Schlader, and a putback by Schlader widening the lead to 12, 44-32. Wemhoff added a layup with 15 seconds left in the frame, but no lead would have seemed safe with eight minutes still to play.
“They regrouped really well,” Mader said of her team’s play in the wake of a 46-40 loss to Raft River on Friday night, Feb. 17. “It was a battle up and down the floor last night and you never know how you’re going to come out. It’s a lot for the kids to give three days straight.”
Against Raft River, Prairie led 40-36 with about four minutes left, after Kristin Wemhoff scored a jump shot after a Trojans turnover. But that ended up being Prairie’s last basket of the contest, and Raft River closed out the semifinal with a 12-0 run.
On the first day of the tournament, Prairie overpowered Greenleaf Friends, 67-23.
Against Lapwai, Prairie never let it get close, making the lead 16 on Lexi Schumacher’s “and-one” basket with 3:30 to go and 18 on Kylie Schumacher’s free throws right after.
“Little Lexi’s just a sophomore, but she shoots the heck out of it,” Mader said. “She stayed composed, she stayed focused, and I told her, ‘I’m glad that you can shoot the three and you’ve got a great first step, so you’ve got to utilize both parts of your game today. You can’t get stuck in three-land. Take what they give you and just go. And I thought she did a good job balancing tonight. … She just plays hard and she never gives up.”
Prairie finished 21-6 overall and will mark the start of a new era with the graduation of Wemhoff and Schlader, who have been key players on Mader’s teams throughout their time in high school. “Kristen and Tara, and they’ve just had my hearts for four years, and it’s going to be super sad to let them go,” she said.
