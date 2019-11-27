Before Prairie visited Grangeville for an early test of an old rivalry, the Pirates thrashed Kamiah 84-9, Orofino 64-25 and Lewiston JV 93-64.
On opening night Nov. 19 against Kamiah, Madison Shears notched six three-pointers, five two-pointers and a couple of free throws for a game-high 30 points.
Ciara Chaffee scored 12 and Kristin Wemhoff scored 11 for Prairie. Kamiah’s Irene Popp had the Kubs’ team-high with three.
KHS led 2-0 and trailed 31-2 after the first quarter.
The Pirates found themselves in a tie game after the first quarter last Thursday, Nov. 21, at Orofino, but Prairie outscored the Maniacs 28-4 during the second quarter.
India Peery scored a game-high 21 for PHS, including four three-pointers. Ellea Uhlenkott and Shears added 11 points apiece for Prairie.
Up next, Prairie (3-0) is set to host Genesee on Dec. 3, followed by the Idaho County Shootout rivalry game against Grangeville that Friday, Dec. 6. Prairie visited Grangeville Nov. 26.
