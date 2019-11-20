Prairie ran into Lapwai at the 1AD1 state tournament last spring, but not in the title game at Idaho Center, where Genesee — having upset Lapwai during the semifinals — took second place.
Shoshone — the top team out of District IV — won the title.
The Whitepine League may well send three teams to state once again, but the third team out of the district would have to do as Genesee did: win a regional as well as a play-in just to qualify.
“Genesee was the dark horse that passed everybody, and they’ve pretty much got their whole team back, and Lapwai, well, they’re Lapwai,” Prairie coach Lori Mader told the Free Press Nov. 18
Mader has eight players on the varsity roster and two more who start the season swinging up from JV. The varsity rotation isn’t set, she said, and will depend on matchups.
“We’re height-challenged,” she said. “If we need height, or if we need speed, the lineup will depend on that.”
On the squad are seniors India Peery, Ciara Chaffee and Sydney Bruegeman, juniors Madison Shears and Ellea Uhlenkott, sophomore Delanie Lockett and freshmen Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader. Swinging varsity and JV will be junior Hope Schwartz and sophomore Josie Remacle.
Peery started some as a freshman and now in her senior year, is “a natural leader for us,” Mader said. “She’s versatile and play a guard-post spot if need be.”
Chaffee, 6-0, and Bruegeman, 5-9, are the team’s tallest players. Shears, 5-4, scored double-digits all three games at state. “At the end of the year, she was catching fire,” Mader said of Shears. Uhlenkott, 5-8, played some varsity last year. “She can float guard and post, and she runs really well.”
Of the freshmen, Mader said, “they’re grandkids to the Wrens, and that’s a long generation of basketball-playing families — big families. You can tell they play a lot in the off-season.”
“We’re young,” Mader said. “We’ll take our growing pains early, I’m sure, but I think our kids are up for that challenge. We’re going to be fine in that position.”
“I think the kids are ready to play,” she added. “There’s a zillion things to work on, no doubt, but it’s time to hit the hardwood and see what the kids are comprehending and what not. I’m geared up to get that first game under our belt and see how it looked.”
