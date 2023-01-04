LEWISTON — During the trophy round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, Dec. 29 at LCSC, the Grangeville basketball girls fell behind 11-0 but battled back to within three points during the fourth quarter against Moscow. Moscow held on to win 45-39 behind timely foul shots and, for GHS, an untimely turnover with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game.
Down by 10 at halftime, 25-15, the Bulldogs edged within five during the third quarter on back-to-back baskets by Mattie Thacker (14 points) and Madalyn Green (16 points), with Green’s hoop cutting it to 27-22 after Thacker came up with an offensive rebound to set up Green for a jump shot.
Moscow pushed its lead back to eight points before the end of the third quarter, then to nine early in the fourth. Grangeville then scored six quick points: a second-chance basket by Adri Anderson, another hoop by Thacker, and a pair of foul shots by Anderson.
But Moscow came up with a stop by way of a Bulldogs turnover, then made enough foul shots down the stretch to keep in a two-possession game.
Next up, Grangeville hosts Moscow on Jan. 4, then visits Kendrick on Jan. 10.
Prairie torches Pendleton
LEWISTON — The first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament went decisively in favor of the Prairie basketball girls, who stifled the Pendleton (Ore.) offense Dec. 27 at LCSC. The Pirates transformed an 11-8 first quarter lead into a 29-12 halftime advantage and never let Pendleton back into the game. Kristin Wemhoff scored 15 points, Tara Schlader scored 11, and Prairie won 49-20.
Clarkston tops Grangeville
LEWISTON — Grangeville’s basketball girls played without Adalei Lefebvre and got double-digit scoring from Mattie Thacker (17) and Madalyn Green (12 points) during the first round of Avista Holiday Tournament play Dec. 27 at LCSC. Clarkston took an early lead, 16-9, and widened it to a 68-47 win over the Bulldogs.
LEWISTON — The Prairie girls basketball trio of Kristin Wemhoff (14 points), Tara Schlader (13) and Lexi Schumacher (10) propelled the Pirates to a 49-37 victory over Clarkston during the second round of Avista Holiday Tournament play on Dec. 28 at LCSC.
Having trailed 7-2 early on, PHS put together a 14-2 run and closed out the first quarter with a 16-9 lead. Then, according to the Lewiston Tribune, Clarkston drew within one point, 18-17, before the Pirates again struck for a 10-point turnaround. Their 13-3 run established a 31-20 halftime lead, and the teams matched each others’ scoring during the third and fourth quarters.
Grangeville surges past Pendleton
LEWISTON — Scoring by Madalyn Green (24 points), Addisyn Vanderwall (10) and Mattie Thacker (10) helped the Grangeville basketball girls blunt a 22-point fourth quarter by Pendleton (Ore.) during the second round of Avista Holiday Tournament play Dec. 28 at LCSC. The Bulldogs had held Pendleton to single digits during both the second and third quarters, seizing a 44-28 lead, which GHS upheld with 17 during the fourth. It added up to a 61-50 win for Grangeville, and also evened out the Bulldogs’ overall record at 6-6.
