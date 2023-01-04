Grangeville tests Moscow

LEWISTON — During the trophy round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, Dec. 29 at LCSC, the Grangeville basketball girls fell behind 11-0 but battled back to within three points during the fourth quarter against Moscow. Moscow held on to win 45-39 behind timely foul shots and, for GHS, an untimely turnover with a little more than two minutes remaining in the game.

