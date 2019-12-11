CV beats Highland for season’s first ‘W’
The Clearwater Valley girls leaned on 15 points from top scorer Kadance Schilling and beat Highland 44-21 last Thursday night, Dec. 5, for the first win of their season.
Clearwater Valley also got nine points apiece from Shada Edwards and Alicia Reuben.
The Rams used a 9-1 run during the first quarter to establish their lead, which they extended to 21-8 at halftime. CVHS outscored Highland 18-3 during the third quarter.
CV hosted Prairie after the print deadline on Tuesday.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-4) is scheduled to visit Kamiah for the annual Upriver Rampage rivalry games Dec. 19.
Potlatch holds off KHS
KAMIAH — Destiny Knight scored 12 and Mya Barger scored 10 as the Kamiah girls cut in a double-digit lead visiting Potlatch built largely during the first quarter last Saturday, Dec. 7.
Down 12 at halftime, the KHS girls trimmed it to seven by the end of the third quarter, but Potlatch held on to win, 53-44.
Kamiah hosted Nezperce after the print deadline on Tuesday.
Up next, Kamiah (0-4) is set to host Lapwai, visit Genesee and visit Timberline this week. On Dec. 19, KHS hosts CV for the annual Upriver Rampage.
Savages sweep Orofino
OROFINO — Having beaten the Maniacs last week in Riggins, the Salmon River girls finished off a season sweep 44-39 last Thursday night, Dec. 5.
Lotus Harper led all scorers with 18 points.
Up next, Salmon River (4-1) hosts Prairie Dec. 12 and visits Council Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.